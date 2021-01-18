Two held under POCSO

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

18 January 2021 00:45 IST

A 71-year-old man and his son were arrested by the Vellarada police for allegedly sexually abusing two minor girls.

The accused were identified as Balaraj and his son Raj, 45, of Kudayal in Vellarada.

Advertising

Advertising

They have been accused of sexually assaulting the sisters aged 11 and seven years in their house. The incident came to light when the children recounted their ordeal to their school teachers, who later tipped-off Childline.

Booked under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) , the duo has been remanded to judicial custody, the police said.