Two held on the charge of murder

September 16, 2023 12:02 am | Updated 12:05 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Kadakkavur police have arrested two persons on the charge of murdering a 39-year-old man hailing from Alamcode.

The accused were identified as Biju, 43, of Keezhattingal and Aneesh, 33, of Alamcode. It was on Thursday that Biju and Aneesh took Suji of Alamcode with them on the pretext of drinking. After getting Suji drunk, they beat him with a chain and injured him, and then allegedly murdered him. The police came to know of the incident on Friday morning and arrested the accused who were trying to flee to Tamil Nadu. The Kadakkavur police said the accused decided to do away with Suji, as he had tried to spy on their female kin and steal their inner wear.

The accused would be produced in court on Saturday, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.