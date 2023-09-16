HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Two held on the charge of murder

September 16, 2023 12:02 am | Updated 12:05 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Kadakkavur police have arrested two persons on the charge of murdering a 39-year-old man hailing from Alamcode.

The accused were identified as Biju, 43, of Keezhattingal and Aneesh, 33, of Alamcode. It was on Thursday that Biju and Aneesh took Suji of Alamcode with them on the pretext of drinking. After getting Suji drunk, they beat him with a chain and injured him, and then allegedly murdered him. The police came to know of the incident on Friday morning and arrested the accused who were trying to flee to Tamil Nadu. The Kadakkavur police said the accused decided to do away with Suji, as he had tried to spy on their female kin and steal their inner wear.

The accused would be produced in court on Saturday, they said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.