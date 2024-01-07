ADVERTISEMENT

Two held on rape charges in Kasaragod

January 07, 2024 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - KASARAGOD

The Hindu Bureau

Melparamba police have arrested two individuals in connection with the rape and impregnation of a 29-year-old woman, whose husband had abandoned her.

According to the police, Badruddin, 58, and P.V. Purushothaman, 43, residing within the Melaparamba police station limits were arrested on January 7. The search has been intensified for a third accused who is currently on the run

The victim, who is reportedly suffering from mental health issues, endured sexual abuse for the past one year from three individuals.

The incident came to light when the woman became pregnant. The arrested individuals were presented before the Hosdurg First Class Magistrate Court and remanded for two weeks.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A police team led by Melparamba inspector T. Uttamdas, including sub-inspector Arunmohan, civil policemen Pradeep Kumar and Sujatha, arrested the suspects.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US