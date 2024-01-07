Two held on rape charges in Kasaragod

January 07, 2024 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - KASARAGOD

Melparamba police have arrested two individuals in connection with the rape and impregnation of a 29-year-old woman, whose husband had abandoned her.

According to the police, Badruddin, 58, and P.V. Purushothaman, 43, residing within the Melaparamba police station limits were arrested on January 7. The search has been intensified for a third accused who is currently on the run

The victim, who is reportedly suffering from mental health issues, endured sexual abuse for the past one year from three individuals.

The incident came to light when the woman became pregnant. The arrested individuals were presented before the Hosdurg First Class Magistrate Court and remanded for two weeks.

A police team led by Melparamba inspector T. Uttamdas, including sub-inspector Arunmohan, civil policemen Pradeep Kumar and Sujatha, arrested the suspects.