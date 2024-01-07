GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two held on rape charges in Kasaragod

January 07, 2024 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - KASARAGOD

The Hindu Bureau

Melparamba police have arrested two individuals in connection with the rape and impregnation of a 29-year-old woman, whose husband had abandoned her.

According to the police, Badruddin, 58, and P.V. Purushothaman, 43, residing within the Melaparamba police station limits were arrested on January 7. The search has been intensified for a third accused who is currently on the run

The victim, who is reportedly suffering from mental health issues, endured sexual abuse for the past one year from three individuals.

The incident came to light when the woman became pregnant. The arrested individuals were presented before the Hosdurg First Class Magistrate Court and remanded for two weeks.

A police team led by Melparamba inspector T. Uttamdas, including sub-inspector Arunmohan, civil policemen Pradeep Kumar and Sujatha, arrested the suspects.

Related Topics

Kasaragod / Kerala / sexual assault & rape

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.