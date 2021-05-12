Kerala

Two held on poaching charge

Two persons were arrested on Wednesday on the charge of poaching in Kondimoola forest under the Appapara forest station limits of the North Wayanad forest division.

The accused were identified as Musthafa, 45, of Dwaraka near Mananthavady and P.M. Shafeer, 30, of Padikkathody at Ambalavayal in the district.

The officials seized a country-made gun, pellets, knife, and venison of barking deer (Cervus unicolor) weighing 80 kg from them.

The accused will be produced in the First Class Judicial Magistrate Court at Mananthavady.

