ADVERTISEMENT

Two held in honey trap case in Ernakulam

April 17, 2023 02:53 am | Updated 12:45 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Ernakulam South Police on Saturday arrested a woman and her accomplice on the charge of honey-trapping a doctor and extorting money from him.

The arrested are Naseema Bava of Kadavanthra and Muhammed Ameen of Maradu. Naseema allegedly befriended the doctor, who hails from the city, over phone and invited him to her rented house in Kadavanthra. The arrested duo allegedly recorded visuals of private moments of the doctor and the woman, following which they began extorting money from him by threatening to make it public.

They thus allegedly took ₹5.44 lakh and also forcefully took his car. He approached the police after they continued to threaten him, demanding more money.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US