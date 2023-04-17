HamberMenu
Two held in honey trap case in Ernakulam

April 17, 2023 02:53 am | Updated 02:53 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Ernakulam South Police on Saturday arrested a woman and her accomplice on the charge of honey-trapping a doctor and extorting money from him.

The arrested are Naseema Bava of Kadavanthra and Muhammed Ameen of Maradu. Naseema allegedly befriended the doctor, who hails from the city, over phone and invited him to her rented house in Kadavanthra. The arrested duo allegedly recorded visuals of private moments of the doctor and the woman, following which they began extorting money from him by threatening to make it public.

They thus allegedly took ₹5.44 lakh and also forcefully took his car. He approached the police after they continued to threaten him, demanding more money.

