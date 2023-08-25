HamberMenu
Two held on charge of throwing stones at train

Two vendors, after getting into an altercation, had pelted stones at each other when a stone hit the train

August 25, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Railway Protection Force arrested two persons on charge of throwing stones at the Mangaluru-Thiruvananthapuram Ernad Express. The incident occurred around 10.20 a.m. on Thursday.

The arrested have been identified as Sadiqali, 30, a native of Chelannoor, Kozhikode, and Alikharil Moidu, 53, a native of Azhiyur in Mahe Azhiyur. They were selling goods on the train when they got into an argument. They alighted at Thalassery station and pelted each other with stones. A stone hit the train. No one was injured in the incident. The duo boarded the train again and an RPF team, alerted by the passengers, arrested them when the train reached Vadakara.

Released on bail

The RPF registered a case and they were released on bail. The railway police announced that raids and inspections would be intensified at railway stations and tracks in view of the widespread stone pelting on trains from Kasaragod to Mangaluru.

The special squad of Vadakara RPF is also conducting inspections in train compartments. A week ago, a youth from Odisha was arrested for throwing stones at two trains simultaneously at Parakandy near Kannur railway station. He is in judicial custody.

