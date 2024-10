Two youth were arrested on Sunday on charge of taking drone visuals of the Mattancherry Synagogue, which is considered a red zone where drones are not permitted.

Drones can be used in such areas only with special permission and in adherence with DGCA guidelines, failing which it becomes a punishable offence, the police said. Those arrested are Unnikrishnan, 48, of Kakkanad and Jithin Rajendran, 34, of Kizhakkambalam.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.