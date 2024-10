Two youth were arrested on Sunday on charge of taking drone visuals of the Mattancherry Synagogue, which is considered a red zone where drones are not permitted.

Drones can be used in such areas only with special permission and in adherence with DGCA guidelines, failing which it becomes a punishable offence, the police said. Those arrested are Unnikrishnan, 48, of Kakkanad and Jithin Rajendran, 34, of Kizhakkambalam.