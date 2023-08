August 09, 2023 12:32 am | Updated 12:33 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Kovalam police have arrested two men on the charge of slashing at a man and injuring him at Vandithadam a couple of days ago.

The accused were identified as Ashiq of Vandithadam and Shabin of Thiruvallam. The accused had attacked a friend Taufeeq following a quarrel at a juice shop near Vandithadam around 10 p.m. on Monday. Taufeeq was injured in the incident.

Ashiq is on the criminal list of the Kovalam police.