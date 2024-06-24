GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two held on charge of robbery in Kannur

Published - June 24, 2024 12:13 am IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Kannur Town police have arrested two suspects allegedly involved in robbery at a house at Chalad. The suspects were identified as Anandan, 56, and his son-in-law P.V. Suryan, 42, both natives of Tamil Nadu residing at Mathukoth in Valiyannur.

On June 16 around 4 a.m., three men reportedly broke into K.V. Kishore’s residence on Uppadam Road near Chalad and forcibly seized a gold necklace from Kishore’s wife Lini, and attacked their son, Akhin.

Locals identified the suspects as junk collectors and claimed they had been involved in previous thefts. Within a week of the crime, the police apprehended Anandan and Suryan. However, one more member of the group remains at large.

The police also reported an attempted robbery at the home of Vijayan, another resident in the area. Efforts are under way to locate and arrest the remaining suspect.

