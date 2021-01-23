Kerala

Two held on charge of cutting sandalwood trees

The Sulthan Bathery police arrested two persons at Beenachi near Sulthan Bathery on Friday night on the charge of cutting sandalwood trees.

The accused, Muhammed Raffi (40) and Fayis (23) of Tirurangadi in Malappuram district, were arrested on a tip-off during a vehicle inspection at Beenachi.

During the interrogation, the duo allegedly revealed that they had earlier cut sandalwood trees from private plantations in Sulthan Bathery and Ambalavayal police station limits and transported them to Mongam in Malappuram district.

The police also seized a car that was used for transportation and a saw used to cut sandalwood trees. They would be produced in the First Class Magistrate Court at Sulthan Bathery, the police said.

