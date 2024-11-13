ADVERTISEMENT

Two held on charge of cheating retired engineer of over ₹75 lakh

Updated - November 13, 2024 08:09 pm IST - KOCHI

They allegedly promised the victim a windfall through online trading

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons were arrested by the Palarivattom police on charge of cheating a retired engineer to the tune of over ₹75 lakh by promising him huge profits by way of online trading.

ADVERTISEMENT

The arrested are Abdul Muneer, 32, and his relative Mustafa, 51, both residents of Palakkad. A hunt is on for the rest of the accused.

According to the police, the accused got in touch with the Palarivattom-based retired engineer over WhatsApp introducing themselves as officials of a reputed online trading company in August.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the next one month, they allegedly usurped over ₹75 lakh from the two bank accounts of the victim. The funds were transferred to accounts across various States. Mustafa had allegedly got his relative Muneer to open a bank account solely for transferring the money secured through the fraud. He then reportedly withdrew ₹6 lakh through cheques with the help of the other accused.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The accused were nabbed after District Police Chief (Kochi City) Putta Vimaladitya ordered a probe focussing on bank accounts suspected of being involved in online fraud. They were nabbed from Mannarkad with the help of the Palakkad police. They were produced in court and remanded.

A team led by Ernakulam Assistant Commissioner of Police P. Rajkumar and comprising Palarivattom inspector Firos A., sub inspector Hari Sankar O.S., and senior civil police officers Suraj, Prashanth, and Aneesh made the arrest.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

crime / Kochi

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US