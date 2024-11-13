 />
Two held on charge of cheating retired engineer of over ₹75 lakh

They allegedly promised the victim a windfall through online trading

Updated - November 13, 2024 08:09 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons were arrested by the Palarivattom police on charge of cheating a retired engineer to the tune of over ₹75 lakh by promising him huge profits by way of online trading.

The arrested are Abdul Muneer, 32, and his relative Mustafa, 51, both residents of Palakkad. A hunt is on for the rest of the accused.

According to the police, the accused got in touch with the Palarivattom-based retired engineer over WhatsApp introducing themselves as officials of a reputed online trading company in August.

In the next one month, they allegedly usurped over ₹75 lakh from the two bank accounts of the victim. The funds were transferred to accounts across various States. Mustafa had allegedly got his relative Muneer to open a bank account solely for transferring the money secured through the fraud. He then reportedly withdrew ₹6 lakh through cheques with the help of the other accused.

The accused were nabbed after District Police Chief (Kochi City) Putta Vimaladitya ordered a probe focussing on bank accounts suspected of being involved in online fraud. They were nabbed from Mannarkad with the help of the Palakkad police. They were produced in court and remanded.

A team led by Ernakulam Assistant Commissioner of Police P. Rajkumar and comprising Palarivattom inspector Firos A., sub inspector Hari Sankar O.S., and senior civil police officers Suraj, Prashanth, and Aneesh made the arrest.

Published - November 13, 2024 08:03 pm IST

