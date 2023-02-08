ADVERTISEMENT

Two held on charge of buying narcotic drugs using doctor’s seal

February 08, 2023 11:23 pm | Updated 11:23 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Medical College police have arrested two persons hailing from Kollam on the charge of stealing a doctor’s name seal, forging a prescription, and using it to buy drugs.

The police identified the suspects as Sanoj, 37, of Eravipuram, and Saidali, 26, of Kottiyam.

It was in January that Saidali allegedly stole the seal of a junior resident doctor on duty in the surgery wing of the Government Medical College Hospital here. A case was registered on the doctor’s complaint.

The duo would buy outpatient tickets under various names from the medical college hospital, write down the names of narcotic drugs, purchase these from medical stores in Kollam district, and use these or sell them at a higher price.

It was the continuous purchase of drugs from medical stores in large quantities that roused the police’s suspicion. Surveillance at medical stores led to the arrest of the duo while they were trying to buy narcotic drugs from a store. The stolen seal and OP tickets were recovered from them.

A team led by Medical College station house officer Harilal arrested the accused who were presented in court and remanded.

