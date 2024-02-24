GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two held in Thrissur drug haul

3 kg hashish oil and 77 kg Ganja worth ₹3.75 cr seized at Kuthiran 

February 24, 2024 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

In a joint drug haul, the anti-narcotic squad of Thrissur city police and the Peechi police seized drugs worth ₹3. 75 crore at Kuthiran here on Friday night.

The seized drugs include 3 kg of hashish oil and 77 kg of ganja. The police have arrested Arunkumar Periyaveettil, 30, of Puthur, and Akhil Kalappurakkal, 29, of Kolazhy in this connection.

The police seized the drugs from two luxury vehicles during a vehicle check at Kuthiran, following a tip-off received by Thrissur City police commissioner Ankit Ashokan.

While one of the vehicles was used as a pilot vehicle for observing the presence of police, the other was carrying the drugs. The accused were smuggling the drugs from Andhra Pradesh. According to the police, both had cases against them at various police stations. The police are searching about their network and financial sources.

In another case, the police arrested two persons with synthetic drug MDMA from the parking ground of the Kodungallur temple. The arrested have been identified as Siva Krishna Punnakkapramabil and Abhinand Parakkatt. The drug was meant for sale in the coastal belt.

Meanwhile, the Excise department has started a special enforcement drive ahead of the Lok Sabha election.

