Two held in separate cases of parricide

Published - May 14, 2024 09:48 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Maranalloor police apprehended one person in connection with the unnatural death of his mother on Tuesday.

Biju, 35, of Koovalassery was detained shortly after his mother Jaya, 58, was found dead in their house. She was found dead in her bedroom by a neighbour who came looking for her.

Their neighbours informed the police that Biju used to frequently manhandle Jaya in an inebriated condition. Forensic experts collected evidence from the house.

In another case of parricide, theMalayinkeezhu Rajendran, 63.

The accused purportedly assaulted Rajendran following an altercation that broke out on May 4. Having suffered grievous head injuries, he was admitted in the Government Medical College Hospital. He succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday.

