Two held in POCSO case

Thiruvananthapuram

25 July 2020 23:38 IST

The Nemom police have arrested two persons under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in connection with setting up a WhatsApp group for befriending minor girls, and then abusing them.

The accused have been identified as Mohhamed Suhail Khan of Poonthura, 19, and Vishnu, 26, of Cheruvakkal. The girls would be abused at Vishnu’s home, their jewellery and other expensive things snatched, and the girls taken around town on motorcycles, the police said.

