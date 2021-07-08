Two held in Karipur honeytrap case

Malappuram

08 July 2021 23:17 IST

The police busted a honeytrap racket that used to target expatriates reaching Karipur airport in the district. Two persons were arrested on Thursday.

Several men who travelled through Karipur had reportedly fallen prey to the honeytrap set by the racketeers. The racket had reportedly brought in women from outside Kerala to trap unsuspecting men travelling through Karipur.

The police arrested Nishad from Nallalam and Yakoob from Peruvallur following a complaint by a man from Perinthalmanna.

The racketeers used women from Goa and Bengaluru to trap their victims. After guiding them to hotels at the airport, they would threaten the victims and click their pictures in compromising positions with the women. The racket would then use the pictures to extort money from the victims.

Some people who were trapped by the racket at Karipur have reportedly lost huge amounts of money. Very few have come forward to complain. The police had arrested one Shihab hailing from Vengara a few months ago following a complaint.