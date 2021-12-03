Two held in death of youth in gun fire

KALPETTA

03 December 2021 22:59 IST

A special police team led by M.D. Sunil, DySP, Kalpetta, arrested two persons on Friday in connection with the death of a youth, who was shot dead on Monday night while guarding his paddy field at Vandiyampetta near Kambalakkadu in Wayanad district. The police identified those arrested as Chandran, 48, and Lineesh, 21, of Poolakkolly tribal hamlet at Vandiyampetta in the district.

Jayan, 36, of Mele Chundarangode Kurichiya tribal hamlet at Mechana near Kottathara in the district was shot dead on Monday night while he was guarding his paddy field, along with three of his relatives, to prevent crop-raiding by wild animals. His relative, Sharon, 27, sustained bullet injuries in the incident and was admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode.

During the interrogation, the accused said that they had misfired at Jayan with a country-made rifle while they were hunting wild boars in the area. When they heard the cry of a man, the duo left the spot after hiding the country-made rifle, lead pellets, and gunpowder near the spot. The police recovered the rifle, 43 lead pellets, and gun powder.

Advertising

Advertising

They were charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act, Mr. Sunil said. They would be produced in the First Class Judicial Magistrate Court here, he said.