Two held for murdering friend in Kuttanad

February 11, 2024 07:05 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The police have arrested two persons for murdering a 37-year-old man at a toddy shop at Ramankary in Kuttanad, Alappuzha. The deceased has been identified as Murali (37) of Mavoor in Kozhikode.

The two arrested persons are Mebin (27) of Kurichy in Kottayam and Sreekuttan (24) of Kottarakkara in Kollam.

According to the Ramankary police, the duo may have attacked and killed the deceased in the early hours of February 10. “The three were friends. Murali and Sreekuttan used to visit the toddy shop regularly where Mebin was an employee. On Friday night, the duo came to the toddy shop. Around 1 a.m. on Saturday, Murali and Sreekuttan had an altercation. Mebin sided with Sreekuttan and both attacked Murali. The accused left the place but returned a few hours later and took Murali to a hospital in Changanasserry, but doctors declared him dead,” said an official.

The duo was arrested by a team led by Ramankary Circle Inspector Pradeep J.

