Two held for sexually harassing woman

Updated - October 27, 2024 08:40 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Mangalapuram police arrested two youths for allegedly sexually harassing a woman after intruding into her house on Saturday.

The incident occurred when the accused, Baiju of Kottiyam and Jikko Shaji of Paravur, had come for a cable work near the survivor’s house. They purportedly barged into her house when she was alone and gagged her using a cloth.

The woman managed to free herself from the perpetrators and ran out of her house. The police apprehended the duo following an investigation.

According to the police, Jikko is a habitual offender involved in five other cases.

