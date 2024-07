Two persons were arrested at Sholayur in Attappady for poaching a sambar deer and cooking its meat on Tuesday. Selvan, 50, and Kuppan, 40, from Oothukuzhi, Sholayur, were nabbed while cooking the deer meat at Selvan’s house. Both were produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody.

