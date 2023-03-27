ADVERTISEMENT

Two held for poaching pregnant sambar deer

March 27, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

Two men of a five-member hunting team that allegedly poached a fully pregnant sambar deer in Kalladikode forest area under Mannarkkad Forest Division were arrested on Sunday. Three others escaped as the Forest department surveillance team zeroed in on the poaching team.

A postmortem conducted on the four-year-old female sambar deer killed by the team found that it was days away from giving birth to a fawn. Veterinary surgeon David Abraham led the necropsy, and removed the foetus.

The forest team on special surveillance duty led by K. Manoj, deputy range officer of Palakkayam, heard the sound of gunshots from Kalladikode forest on Saturday night and launched a search.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

While Bony and Thankachan alias Kuriakose were caught, Santhosh Kanjirampara, Biju Akkamattam, and Binu Melappayyani escaped, leaving behind the sambar deer.

Local residents said those involved in poaching were active members of the Kerala Independent Farmers Association (KIFA). Santhosh Kanjirampara is district secretary of the Kerala Congress (M).

Forest officials said that a farm belonging to Thankachan adjoining the forest land was used for hiding and processing poached meat.

Range Forest Officer N. Zubair had strengthened the vigil in the area after a recent poaching incident of a wild gaur reported from Kalladikkode.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US