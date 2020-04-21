Kerala

Two held for poaching deer

Two persons were arrested on Tuesday on the charge of poaching in a private plantation at Kunnampetta on the fringes of the Meppadi range in the South Wayanad forest division.

The accused have been identified as Subhash, 30, and Prajish, 35. The officials seized the carcass of a male barking deer (Cervus unicolor), weighing around 10 kg, and four bikes used by the team for transportation.

