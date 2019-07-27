Two held for pasting Kanam ouster posters

The police on Saturday arrested two persons in connection with the appearance of a poster on the compound wall of the Communist Party of India (CPI) district council office here demanding the ouster of CPI State secretary Kanam Rajendran.

The arrested have been identified as Jayesh and Shiju of Punnapra. They are members of the CPI.

Alappuzha Dy.SP. P. V. Baby said that a third person, Krishna Kumar Reddyar of Punnapra, had gone into hiding.

The poster in the name of ‘Thiruthalvathikal CPI Ambalapuzha’ appeared on Friday. Other than seeking the removal of Mr. Rajendran, it also saluted Eldo Abraham, CPI legislator from Muvattupuzha, and party’s Ernakulam district secretary P. Raju, who were injured in a police action in Ernakulam last week.

The police identified them after examining CCTV visuals.

Meanwhile, CPI Ambalapuzha constituency secretary E. K. Jayan in a press statement issued here said that the three persons involved in the case had been dismissed from the party.