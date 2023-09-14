ADVERTISEMENT

Two held for murder

September 14, 2023

The Hindu Bureau

The Palode police on Thursday arrested two persons in connection with the unnatural death of a man near Peringamala a few days ago.

The accused duo, Biju, 44, of Mulanthuruthy in Ernakulam, and Sabin Selvarios, 22, of Cheriyakolla in Kunnathukal, were arrested for allegedly murdering Subhash Kumar, 47, of Thannimoodu.

Subhash died after falling from the top of a building at Thannimoodu junction late Tuesday. He had been residing in a room in the same building. The incident occurred during a liquor party along with a few friends.

While the death was initially suspected to be an accident, the case took a turn after a few local residents raised the possibility of foul play. They apparently witnessed an altercation that had broken out among the friends. This led the police to take three people into custody. One of them has been let off, the police said.

