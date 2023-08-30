ADVERTISEMENT

Two held for murder of man at Pallippad

August 30, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The police on Tuesday arrested a 52-year-old ex-serviceman on the charge of murdering his neighbour at Pallippad, near Haripad. The arrested was identified as Prasad (52) of Pallippad. According to the police, the arrested shot dead Soman (55) during an altercation on Monday night.

The police arrested Haridas (46), the brother of Prasad, immediately after the murder. However, Prasad went absconding. He was nabbed in a joint operation by Haripad and Veeyapuram police. The police recovered the gun from Prasad.

The police said the murder was the result of a long-standing feud between two families. Fifteen years ago, an argument between the families had resulted in a murder

