Two held for murder of Kerala Congress worker

August 14, 2023 07:38 am | Updated 07:39 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kanjiramkulam police took two people into custody for the alleged murder of a local Congress worker near Maranalloor on Sunday.

The police identified the deceased as Sam J. Valsalan of Nellimoodu. He is suspected to have been attacked by his relatives in a clash that occurred late Saturday. His relatives David Raj and Sam Raj were detained in connection with the attack.

The incident is believed to have been triggered over a dispute over the use of a water supply pipe. The family of the accused duo is suspected to have prevented that of Sam from drawing water from the pipe.

Sam was allegedly assaulted using an iron rod on his head and hacked using a sharp object. He succumbed to his injuries at the Government Medical College Hospital here by Sunday noon. The police are yet to ascertain if more people were involved in the incident.

