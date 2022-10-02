Two held for bootlegging

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM The Peroorkada police arrested a woman for alleged bootlegging on Saturday.

The police identified the accused as Geetha, 42, of Peroorkada. She was allegedly caught with possession of 18.5 litres of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL).

In another case, excise officials apprehended Killi native Ajith Prasanth with alleged possession of 90 litres of IMFL. Those accused in both cases aimed to capitalise on the closure of liquor outlets for three days. (EOM)