Two held for blocking Customs chief’s car

MALAPPURAM

13 February 2021 20:21 IST

The two businessmen from Mukkam were booked for negligent driving

The police on Saturday arrested two youngsters in connection with a complaint by Customs Commissioner (Preventive) Sumit Kumar for blocking his car while coming to Karipur airport.

Mr. Kumar, who is investigating the gold smuggling case, is said to have received threats to his life. The police said they would look into the complaint seriously.

The police booked Jasim and his relative Naseem, two businessmen from Mukkam, for negligent driving under IPC section 279. Naseem has been physically challenged following an accident a few years ago.

Mr. Sumit Kumar alleged that a car and a motorcycle chased his vehicle during his trip from Kalpetta to Karipur on Friday. He alleged that it was with a motive to harm him.

For quite sometime, the car driven by the two accused did not give way to Mr. Kumar’s vehicle between Edavannappara and Kondotty.

However, the youngsters denied the allegation. They said they had nothing to do with the Customs Commissioner and that they did not hear his car honking from behind as they were listening to music.

“We realised it was the Customs Commissioner only when his car overtook us and blocked our car. The driver came and told us that we were blocking them. We did not do it,” said Mr. Jasim.

The police seized the car driven by Mr. Jasim. It was registered in his father Abdul Gafoor’s name. The duo were released on bail.

The police said their preliminary investigation revealed that the duo had no criminal background. However, as the Customs Commissioner had an alleged threat to his life, the police will not treat the case merely as a negligent driving incident.

“We will be investigating all aspects in connection with this case. We can’t say anything for sure now,” said Dy.SP K.M. Devassy.

Meanwhile, the Customs will also investigate the incident. “We are taking it seriously, especially as it happened on his (Commissioner’s) way to Karipur,” said a senior Customs officer.