Two held for attacking health worker

ALAPPUZHA

29 September 2021 18:25 IST

A female nursing assistant was attacked while on her way home in Alappuzha

The police on Wednesday arrested two persons in connection with the attack on a female health staff at Pallana, near Thrikkunnappuzha, in Alappuzha last week.

The arrested have been identified as Nishanth, 29, of Kadinamkulam in Thiruvananthapuram and Roy, 26, of Kadakkavoor in Thiruvananthapuram.

Both were arrested by the Chavara police in Kollam. “Nishanth was taken into custody from a bus. Based on the information provided by him, we nabbed the second accused. Both have several cases registered against them in Chavara and other parts of the State,” said a Chavara police officer, adding the duo would be produced before a local court there soon.

Officials in Alappuzha said the Thrikkunnappuzha police would soon move court to get the custody of the accused.

The accused allegedly attacked and tried to abduct the 35-year-old woman on September 20. According to the Thrikkunnapuzha police, the woman, a native of Pallana, was returning home from work when she was attacked around 11.30 p.m. The police said it was a case of attempted robbery.

The victim, a nursing assistant at the COVID-19 ward in the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Alappuzha, was on a scooter when two motorcycle-borne men followed her and hit her with a helmet.

She lost control of her vehicle and it hit an electric pole. According to her statements, the assailants asked her to hand over her ornaments and then tried to kidnap her. Around the same time, a police patrolling team reached the spot and seeing the police vehicle, the two men escaped on their motorbike.

The woman sustained minor injuries in the incident..