Two held for assaulting youth

February 19, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kazhakuttam police on Sunday arrested two people for allegedly assaulting a youth during the New Year celebrations.

The police identified the accused as Chikku, 28, of Athiyannoor, and Ananthu Vijay, 28, of Kattayikonam. They have been accused of attacking an Ambalathinkara native and a few others using a crowbar during a clash that broke out during the festivities early January 1. The duo, both of whom have pending cases in Thumba and Kazhakuttam police stations, have been remanded to judicial custody.

