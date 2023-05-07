ADVERTISEMENT

Two held, 39 g of ganja seized in separate incidents

May 07, 2023 11:55 pm | Updated 11:55 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Excise authorities on Saturday arrested two youths from Neyyattinkara and Kattakada on the charge of possessing ganja.

Jerry, 23, of Mulloor, Vizhinjam, was arrested by an Excise team led by Neyyattinkara Excise range inspector Ajeesh during checks in Balaramapuram, and 30 gms of ganja recovered from him. A motorcycle was also seized from him.

Amachal resident Visakh R.S. Nair, aka Shambhu, was arrested with 9 gms of ganja during checks by Kattakada range inspector V.N. Mahesh, an Excise statement said.

