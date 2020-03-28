Two HC benches to hold sitting tomorrow

A Full Bench of the Kerala High Court will hold a sitting on March 30 for reviewing, if any, its order on arrests and extensions of regular and anticipatory bail orders issued on a suo motu writ petition.

The sitting will be held by the Bench comprising Justice C.K. Abdul Rahim, Justice C.T. Ravikumar and Justice Raja Vijayaraghavan, according to a notice issued by the Registrar General of the Kerala High Court.

The Full Bench had extended by one month all regular and anticipatory bail orders and directed that arrests be made only in cases where it was inevitable.

The High Court notice said that a Division Bench comprising Justice A.K. Jayasankaran Nambiar and Justice Shaji P. Chali will also take up extremely urgent cases through video conferencing on March 30.

It further said that extremely urgent request stating reasons briefly in one page should be sent to the Registrar by email to casefiling.hc-ker@kerala.gov.in. No more than one request shall be sent in one email. Multiple request in one email will not be accepted. The procedure for e-filing extremely urgent cases is available on the Kerala High Court website.