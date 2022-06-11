Two H1N1 cases in Kozhikode

Grama panchayat staff and Health department officials have intensified containment steps in Velom in Kozhikode district after two persons were found infected with H1N1 (Influenza).

The first case from the area was reported when a six-month-old-boy admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, tested positive for the flu on June 4. Samples from 16 other persons were collected from the area thereafter. They were sent for lab tests on June 6. When the results came in, a 55-year-old-man too was found to have been infected. They are residents of ward nine.