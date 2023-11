November 28, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST - KOCHI

Two 14-year-old girls reportedly went missing in Perumbavoor on Monday evening.

Both are Standard 9 students of Government Girls’ Higher Secondary School, Perumbavoor. They were reported missing by their parents after they did not return home from school. The Perumbavoor police have registered a case, and a search is on.

The police have ruled out a possible kidnapping based on preliminary assessment.