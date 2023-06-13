ADVERTISEMENT

Two girls found dead in lodge at Guruvayur, their dad admitted to MCH

June 13, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - Thrissur

The police suspect that the father killed the girls and tried to end his life

The Hindu Bureau

Two girls, aged 14 and seven, were found dead in a lodge at Guruvayur on Tuesday.

Their father has been admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Thrissur, in a critical condition.

The three took room at the lodge on Monday night. According to identity documents received from the room, the man has been identified as Chandrasekharan of Sultan Bathery and the girls are his daughters.

While one child was found hanging, the other’s body was found lying in the room. Chandrasekharan tried to end his life by cutting the veins of his wrist.

The police suspect that the father killed the girls and tried to end his life.

(Suicide Prevention Helpline - 1056)

