HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two girls found dead in lodge at Guruvayur, their dad admitted to MCH

The police suspect that the father killed the girls and tried to end his life

June 13, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Two girls, aged 14 and seven, were found dead in a lodge at Guruvayur on Tuesday.

Their father has been admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Thrissur, in a critical condition.

The three took room at the lodge on Monday night. According to identity documents received from the room, the man has been identified as Chandrasekharan of Sultan Bathery and the girls are his daughters.

While one child was found hanging, the other’s body was found lying in the room. Chandrasekharan tried to end his life by cutting the veins of his wrist.

The police suspect that the father killed the girls and tried to end his life.

(Suicide Prevention Helpline - 1056)

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.