Two girls die of burns in Thrissur

Two Plus One students died of burns in two different incidents in Thrissur district on Wednesday.

The dead are Krishnapriya, 16, daughter of Challiyil Harshan, Pathazhakkad, Sreenarayanapuram, and Diya, 16, daughter of Aikkaraparambil Subramanyan of Vennur, Mala.

Krishnapriya was found with severe burns on the terrace of her house on Tuesday evening. Though she was admitted to a hospital she died on Wednesday.

In her statement to magistrate, she said she took the extreme step as her parents opposed her love affair.

Diya, who immolated herself after pouring kerosene, died in hospital on Wednesday. She tried to end her life after an altercation in her house on February 27.

(Suicide helpline – DISHA -1056)