Two get life term in Siyad murder case

The Mavelikara Additional District Sessions Court-III on Tuesday sentenced two persons to life imprisonment for murdering Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] activist Siyad Tharayil.
Judge Seena S.S. awarded the sentences to first and second accused in the case Mujeeb Rahman alias Vetta Mujeeb and Shafeek, respectively, and ordered them to pay a fine of ₹1.25 lakh each.
Last week, the court found the duo guilty of the murder and acquitted Kavil Nissam, the third accused in the case. A Congress leader and former councillor in Kayamkulam municipality, Nissam was accused of helping Mujeeb to go into hiding.
The fourth accused in the case, identified as Shaman, is absconding.
Siyad, a fish merchant and CPI(M) branch committee member was stabbed to death at Kayamkulam on August 18, 2020.