Two get bail in gold smuggling case

The Economic Offences Court, Ernakulam, on Wednesday granted bail to Muhammed Ali and K.T. Sharafuddeen, the 25th and 26th accused respectively in the diplomatic channel gold smuggling case.

Allowing the bail, the court noted that the role of the petitioners was not specific in the application filed by the Customs for their remand. A vague allegation that they were involved in the smuggling activities was raised against them. Most of the accused in the case were also granted bail, the court noted.

The court, after considering the nature of complicity of the accused and the stage of the investigation, said the further detention of the accused was not warranted.

The court asked the accused to execute bond of ₹2 lakh each with two solvent sureties each for the amount and to appear before the investigating officers on all Mondays between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. for two months or until the filing of the final complaint, whichever is earlier.