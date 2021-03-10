Two get bail in gold smuggling case

The Economic Offences Court, Ernakulam, on Wednesday granted bail to Muhammed Ali and K.T. Sharafuddeen, the 25th and 26th accused respectively in the diplomatic channel gold smuggling case.
Allowing the bail, the court noted that the role of the petitioners was not specific in the application filed by the Customs for their remand. A vague allegation that they were involved in the smuggling activities was raised against them. Most of the accused in the case were also granted bail, the court noted.
The court, after considering the nature of complicity of the accused and the stage of the investigation, said the further detention of the accused was not warranted.
The court asked the accused to execute bond of ₹2 lakh each with two solvent sureties each for the amount and to appear before the investigating officers on all Mondays between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. for two months or until the filing of the final complaint, whichever is earlier.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath