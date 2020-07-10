Kerala

Two get 9 months’ jail for damaging KSRTC bus

The Judicial First Class Magistrate at Chittur, Priya K., sentenced two men to nine months imprisonment and a fine of ₹10,000 for destroying the wind shields of KSRTC buses on a hartal day.

The judge found Ramesh, 40, son of Chandran Aryapallam, and Swaminathan, 45, son of Muthu Aryapallam, guilty of destroying public property during a hartal called by the Left parties on September 14, 2011. The hartal was to protest against the rise in petroleum prices.

They waylaid a KSRTC convoy at Fatima Junction, Chittur, and attacked it with stones. The convoy was heading for Pollachi from Chittur. A case had been slapped against them for disrupting the service and for destroying the windshield.

The court had rejected the government move to withdraw the case against the accused, leading to the appointment of special public prosecutor P. Premnath to handle the case.

