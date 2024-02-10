GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two generators back in operation at Moolamattom

February 10, 2024 07:31 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

Two generators at the Moolamattom powerhouse that had to be shutdown following technical issues are back in operation after repairs.

Officials said the ‘number three’ and ‘number six’ generators developed technical issues last week and had to be shutdown for repairs.

A Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) official said the repair work on the ‘number three’ generator was completed on Wednesday. The repair work of the ‘number six’ generator was completed on Saturday. 

The official said the ‘number one’ generator had been shifted for repairs after it developed complaints. “The machine will be available for power generation only after a month.” There are six generators at the power plant.

Power generation was increased at the powerhouse following a rise in consumption. Power production at the plant on Friday was 5.102 million units, the official said.

“To keep minimum storage in the reservoir and to manage the summer power demands till May 31, power will be generated at a moderate level in Moolamattom,” the official said.

The water level in the Idukki reservoir on Saturday was 2,361.38 ft, which is 56% of the storage capacity, as against 2,362.52 ft (57%) on the same day last year.

