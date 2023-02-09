ADVERTISEMENT

Two gangs allegedly involved in gold smuggling held

February 09, 2023 12:19 am | Updated 12:19 am IST - THIRUVANANTHPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Pettah police on Wednesday arrested two gangs allegedly involved in smuggling gold through Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. Five members of a gang from Thamarassery and six members of a gang from Chakirikkada in Kollam were arrested from Venpalavattom following week-long surveillance.

The accused from the Kollam gang have been identified as Muhammed Shameen (24), Salman (26), Althaf (24) , Sahal Muhammed (28), Amal Shah (30) and Muhammed Nazeem (32), while those from the Thamarassery gang are Muhammed Faizal (34), Muhammed Raneesh (31), Ansar (44), Aneesh (36) and Fazal (38).

According to the police, those from the Thamarassery gang are accused in another gold smuggling case in the Areecode police station and a case related to the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in the Thamarassery police station. The accused have been remanded. 

