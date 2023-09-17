Two fugitives from Tamil Nadu land in police custody

September 17, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The district police here on Sunday nabbed two fugitives from Tamil Nadu, who had been living in disguise at a settlement near Kozhencherry.

The arrested were identified as Madasami, 27, and his younger brother Subash, 25, both natives of Tirunelveli district. The duo, living in disguise with their parents at Thekkemala near Kozhencherry, landed in police custody during a routine verification by the local police to collect whereabouts of inter-state migrant workers.

A detailed investigation in coordination with the Tamil Nadu police revealed that the duo had been wanted in several criminal cases. While Madasami was accused in as many as 19 criminal cases, including murder and dacoity, Subash has 11 criminal cases registered against him.

The duo had joined their family at Thekkemala six months ago and earned a living as lottery ticket vendors. The duo will be handed over to the Tamil Nadu police for further proceedings.

