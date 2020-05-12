Two from Thrissur die of COVID-19 in Gulf

A 60-year-old man from Kadavallur near Kunnamkulam died in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, owing to COVID-19 on Monday. Balan Bhasi had been working in a bakery as supervisor for the past 29 years. He was admitted to the ICU of the Dammam Central Hospital three days ago.

Another person from Chovannur near Kunnamkulam died in Dubai due to the disease on Tuesday. Asok Kumar, 53, had been working in a workshop in Dubai for many years.