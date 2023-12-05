HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two from Kerala killed as cab falls off highway in J&K

December 05, 2023 10:38 pm | Updated 10:38 pm IST - Srinagar

PTI

A cab taking a group of tourists from Leh to Srinagar fell off from a mountain highway on Tuesday, killing two people and injuring three, officials said. Three others are missing.

The tourists were from Kerala, they said, and added that the accident occurred on the Srinagar-Leh National Highway in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal district. The car’s driver lost control of the vehicle at a turn near the Zojila Pass due to slippery road, the officials said.

Those injured had been admitted to the Sonamarg Primary Health Centre, they said and added that one of them had been referred to a hospital here for specialised treatment.

Rescue and search teams have been sent to the site of accident to locate the missing people. The identity of the victims is being ascertained and further details are awaited, they added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.