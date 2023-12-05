Two from Kerala killed as cab falls off highway in J&K

December 05, 2023 10:38 pm | Updated 10:38 pm IST - Srinagar

A cab taking a group of tourists from Leh to Srinagar fell off from a mountain highway on Tuesday, killing two people and injuring three, officials said. Three others are missing.

The tourists were from Kerala, they said, and added that the accident occurred on the Srinagar-Leh National Highway in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal district. The car’s driver lost control of the vehicle at a turn near the Zojila Pass due to slippery road, the officials said.

Those injured had been admitted to the Sonamarg Primary Health Centre, they said and added that one of them had been referred to a hospital here for specialised treatment.

Rescue and search teams have been sent to the site of accident to locate the missing people. The identity of the victims is being ascertained and further details are awaited, they added.